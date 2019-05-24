DALLAS — Mayor Timothy J. Carroll and Police Chief James Drury advise motorists of upcoming temporary roadway closures associated with the 81st Annual Memorial Day Parade and Services to be held Monday, May 27, commencing at 9 a.m.

• Memorial Highway/ SR 415 will be completely closed to traffic from Center Hill Road to the Dallas Roundabout.

• Portions of Main Street, Lake Street, Church Street, and East Center Hill Road will be at least partially closed for traffic during the parade and ceremony.