WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University students will complete internships as part of their academic work in the winter semester 2019. Internships complement academic work, provide students with practical experience in their field of study and prepare them to enter careers.

Madison Kaminski, of Trucksville, will complete an internship at Socialocca in the winter semester 2019.

Andrew Matcho, of Dallas, will complete an internship at CSS Industries as a project manager intern in the winter semester 2019.

Sarah Fasulka, of Shavertown, will complete an internship at Ruth’s Place Women’s Shelter in the winter semester 2019.