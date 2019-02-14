Wyoming Seminary holds 2019 Oratorical Contest

Submitted photo Xiaobu Zhou of Chongqing, China P.R.C., a sophomore at Wyoming Seminary, won the 2019 Wyoming Seminary Oratorical Contest. Shown following the contest are, from left, Sandra Hategekimana, Kigali, Rwanda, contest finalist; Ivy Miller, director of libraries and contest organizer; Xiaobu Zhou, contest winner; and Bernard Frantz, Shavertown, contest finalist. -

KINGSTON – Xiaobu Zhou, a Wyoming Seminary sophomore from Chongqing, China P.R.C., won the school’s 2019 Oratorical Contest held recently on the Upper School campus. In her speech, titled “Reduce Regrets of Life,” she described how her experiences while volunteering in hospice centers both in China and the United States has helped her to understand the power of regret and the importance of reducing regrets in life.

Senior Bernard Frantz, of Shavertown, and sophomore Sandra Hategekimana, of Kigali, Rwanda, also competed in the contest. Frantz discussed the benefits of GMOs, or genetically modified organisms, and Hategekimana offered her ideas of what the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would think of society and the state of civil rights today in the United States.

The three students were chosen as finalists from a field of 12 students who responded to the invitation to prepare 10-minute persuasive speeches under the direction of Ivy Miller, Wyoming Seminary director of libraries and public speaking teacher. A team of faculty judges scored the students on their delivery, stage presence, logic in argumentation and strength of supportive evidence.

Sem has held the Oratorical Contest for more than 100 years. The annual competition tests students’ abilities to research and argue an issue with reason and conviction.