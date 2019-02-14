DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University students in the Government, Law and National Security Club recently sent a care package to a school in Tonga under the direction of a program alumnus who joined the Peace Corps shortly after graduating in 2017.

Students collected pencils, crayons, educational flash cards, children’s books, folders, backpacks, pencil sharpeners and more, and then mailed the collection of school items to John Eisenhauer, formerly of Dupont, who is teaching grades 2-6 at the Government Primary School Fotua on the island of Foa, which is in the Ha’apai Island group in the southern Pacific Ocean.

“On behalf of my students, fellow teachers and myself, we are deeply grateful for this donation,’’ Eisenhauer said in an email exchanged with Misericordia University junior history and Government, Law and National Security Student Sarah Sporko, the president of the club. “I understand how much hard work you and the rest of the club members put into this project. Sending packages from the U.S. to Tonga is no easy task. I appreciate your dedication to getting these supplies to us.’’

The son of Bill and Angela Emmert, of Nanticoke, and Michael and Jessica Eisenhauer, of Dupont, Eisenhauer teaches about 100 of the 110 students enrolled in the school that teaches first through sixth grades. He is one of almost 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers serving worldwide, according to the governmental organization founded in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy. He began his 27-month tour abroad in August 2017 and has eight months left in his service.

The Government, Law and National Security program provides students with an integrated knowledge of political science, legal studies and public administration to prepare them to enter government service and the private sector performing public administration and policy jobs related to security, the law and public policy.