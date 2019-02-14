Ecumenical Enterprises Inc. recognized for 50 years service to community

Submitted photo Representative Aaron Kaufer presents the award to Monsignor McAndrews, one of the founders of EEI, and George Sailus, one of the last of the original board members. - Submitted photo Current board members present for the citation are, from left, Atty. David Schwager, Carole Poggi, Atty. Thomas A. Makowski, Msgr. Donald McAndrews, Garfield Jones, Doris Davies, George Sailus and Representative Aaron Kaufer. -

DALLAS — PA State Representative Aaron Kaufer of the 120th Legislative District recently presented Ecumenical Enterprises, Inc. with a citation from the House of Representatives for 50 years of service to the community. The citation was presented to the board of directors at Rep. Kaufer’s office in Luzerne on Feb. 8.

Founded in the late 1960s by the Reverend Dr. Jule Ayers, Monsignor Donald McAndrews and a group of local religious and lay leaders, EEI gained sponsorship through the First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton, the Jewish Federation of Greater Wilkes-Barre and the Metropolitan Lutheran Council of Wyoming Valley.

The following are the Achievements of EEI

• 1973 – Interfaith Heights Apartments, Wilkes-Barre

• 1981 – The Meadows Apartments, Lake Street, Dallas

• 1982 – Midtowne Apartments, Sixth Street, Wyoming

• 1983 – The Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Center Hill Road, Dallas

• 1984 – Garden Village Apartments, Fremont Street, West Pittston

• 1988 – Hi Meadows Apartments, Memorial Highway, Dallas

• 1991 – Ken Pollock Apartments, Depot Street, Glen Lyon

• 1991 – Maple City Apartments, Honesdale

• 1992 – Trucksville Manor Apartments

• 1997 – Meadows Manor Personal Care, Dallas

• 2000 – Little Meadows Learning Center, Dallas

• 2014 — Purchased 71 acres of land on Route 118

• A master Ppan has been prepared for future development for a Senior Continuum of Care Community