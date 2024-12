The Rotary Club of Wyoming recently welcomed new member Andy Judge, a Dallas resident and a graduate of the University of North Dakota, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics. Judge is a private jet captain for XOJET. From left, are Mike Sobeck, sponsor; Judge and Rotarians Chris Borton and John B. McCarthy. The club meets every Thursday evening at Fire and Ice, Trucksville. New members are always welcome. For information about membership, call 570-332-3171.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_P2070003.jpg Submitted photo