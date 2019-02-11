DALLAS — Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 is sponsoring its 58th annual pig roast on Saturday, March 2 at the Post home, 730 Memorial Highway. The event which has been held in February will be held in March in hopes of better weather.

Serving will be from 5 to 8 p.m. with dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The menu will consist of pork, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cole slaw, green beans, sauerkraut, cake and assorted beverages.

Tickets are a donation of $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years of age. Takeouts are available. Advanced tickets are available at the Post or from Legion members.

Call Clarence J. Michael at 570-675-0488 for further information.