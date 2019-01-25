DALLAS TWP — The Center for Adult and Continuing Education (CACE) at Misericordia University, in collaboration with the Department of Fine Arts, invites interested singers to join the Misericordia University Community Choir. The group will hold rehearsals for the spring semester on Thursdays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. in the Maslow Ensemble Room 004 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. The first rehearsal is on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Established in 2017, the vocal ensemble is open to community members as well as all students, alumni, faculty and staff. Under the direction of seasoned conductor Matthew Rupcich, the ensemble is a mixed chorus of soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers performing repertoire from all periods, both a cappella and with chamber musicians. There is no cost to join.

The choir will hold its second annual spring concert, “An American Choral Mosaic: Art, Folk, Jazz & Broadway Music,” on Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Lemmond Theater. The program will include excerpts from “Frostiana” by Randall Thompson, as well as Ray Sprenkle’s “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry,” a medley from George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” and Samuel Barber’s “Sure On This Shining Night.” The repertoire will include songs from “The Greatest Showman” and the “Wizard of Oz,” along with the jazz favorite, “Route 66,” originally recorded by Manhattan Transfer.

In addition, the choir will have the opportunity to perform at events such as Misericordia’s opening convocation, commencement, masses, sporting events and holiday shows, as well as venues both on and off campus. Although no prior choral experience is required, participants will work with the conductor to determine appropriate vocal placement in the ensemble.

Rupcich served as an adjunct professor of choral music at Hunter College of the City University of New York from 2006–16, where he conducted a significant number of major choral works, including “Requiem,” by Duruflé; “Dona Nobis Pacem” by Vaughan Williams, and “Mass in C” by Beethoven. He is a graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, where he earned a degree in music education. Rupcich also holds a master’s degree in choral conducting from the University of Maryland.

To register for the choir, please contact Johnna Evans of CACE by email at jevans@misericordia.edu, or call 570-674-3021.