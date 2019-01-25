Harrisburg — Governor Tom Wolf joined Lt. Governor John Fetterman as he announced he will launch a statewide listening tour to hear from Pennsylvanians about the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana.

“I’m here today to support Lt. Governor John Fetterman in his effort to hear directly from the people of Pennsylvania on this issue,” Gov. Wolf said. “More and more states are successfully implementing marijuana legalization, especially those surrounding Pennsylvania, and we should learn from their efforts, and better understand the potential fiscal impacts of this reality before taking any collective action.”

Tour dates will be released in the next few weeks and Fetterman has committed to visiting every county in the commonwealth.

“Starting in mid-February, I will be traveling to all 67 counties to listen to everyone’s thoughts whether they agree with this initiative or have recommendations,” Fetterman said. “We want to make sure all Pennsylvanians have a say.”

Both Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman believe it is time for Pennsylvania to take a serious and honest look at legalizing recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Pennsylvania since 2016 and Gov. Wolf stressed that any proposal for legalizing recreational marijuana would need to be implemented after the medical marijuana program is fully implemented.

“John’s efforts will help ensure we are looking at this issue from all perspectives and from every corner of Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “We both want to make sure the voices of all Pennsylvanians are heard.”

For those who may not be able to attend a listening session or are simply interested in providing feedback about legalizing recreational marijuana, the lieutenant governor’s office will be establishing a webpage form to be available when the listening tours begin.