DALLAS — The following memorial/honor books have been received by the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of January 2019:

In memory of Lainey Cooper Johnson, “Lucy Ladybug” by Sharon King-Chai, presented by Kathryn Young

In memory of Mark E. Smith, “Making the Most of It” by Mark E. Smith, presented by Becky Gilbert and Family

The following books are in memory of Mary Hynick and are presented by Becky Spencer, Richard and Polly James: “Peppa Pig and the Career Day”, “Who is Judy Blume?” by Kirsten Anderson

The following books are in memory of Rosemary Orrson Hosey and are presented by The Simonds Family: “Nature Craft” by Fiona Hayes, “Paint Lab for Kids” by Stephanie Corfee and “The Big Book of Bible Stories to Make” by Fiona Hayes

The following books are in memory of Mary Pitcavage and are presented by Breakfast Girls: “Who was Napoleon?” by Jim Gigliotti, “Who Were the Tuskegee Airmen?” by Sherri L. Smith, “Always Watch Out for Flying Potato Salad” by Henry Winkler, “The Soggy, Foggy Campout” by Henry Winkler, “You Can’t Drink a Meatball through a Straw” by Henry Winkler, “The Secret Sheriff of Sixth Grade” by Jordan Sonnenblick,v“Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin, “Peppa Pig and the Halloween Costume”, “Not So Different: What You Really Want to Ask About Having a Disability” by Shane Burcaw

The following books are in memory of Megan Elizabeth Oravitz, Christmas 2018 and are presented by grandparents John and Kathleen Oravitz: “Find the Constellations” by H.A. Rey, “Panda-monium” by Stuart Gibbs, “Ivy & Bean: One Big Happy Family” by Annie Barrows, “There’s a Zombie in My Bathtub” by Henry Winkler

HONOR

In honor of foster children, “Unwanted” by Knox Tolbert, presented by Vincent and Michelle