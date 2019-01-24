WILKES-BARRE — Back Mountain residents have been named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carried at least 12 credits.
They are:
Abdulrhman Almeky, of Shavertown
Hunter Bowman, of Tunkhannock
Madelyn Casier, of Dallas
Austin Christo, of Dallas
Andrew Chupka, of Shavertown
Jacob Dragon, of Trucksville
Garrett Giberson, of Tunkhannock
Aleksey Gitelson, of Shavertown
Lindsey Jacobs, of Dallas
Madison Kaminski, of Trucksville
Madalyn Kelley, of Dallas
Andrew Kovalick, of Dallas
Michael Kovalick, of Dallas
Ryan Marshall, of Dallas
Andrew Matcho, of Dallas
Christopher McGrath, of Shavertown
David Miller, of Shavertown
Monica Morrison, of Dallas
Gregory Navestad, of Wyoming
Leana Pande, of Shavertown
Caitlyn Pike, of Dallas
Jacob Plank, of Dallas
Christine Scavone, of Sweet Valley
Jacob Schmid, of Dallas
Erica Schwartz, of Noxen
Allyson Sebolka, of Dallas
Janelle Sherman, of Wyoming
Michael Shutlock, of Shavertown
Zoe Stepanski, of Dallas
Kaitlin Sutton, of Shavertown
Morgan Tarnalicki, of Wyoming
Hannah Vitale, of Trucksville
Kyrah Yurko, of Dallas