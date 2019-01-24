WILKES-BARRE — Back Mountain residents have been named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carried at least 12 credits.

They are:

Abdulrhman Almeky, of Shavertown

Hunter Bowman, of Tunkhannock

Madelyn Casier, of Dallas

Austin Christo, of Dallas

Andrew Chupka, of Shavertown

Jacob Dragon, of Trucksville

Garrett Giberson, of Tunkhannock

Aleksey Gitelson, of Shavertown

Lindsey Jacobs, of Dallas

Madison Kaminski, of Trucksville

Madalyn Kelley, of Dallas

Andrew Kovalick, of Dallas

Michael Kovalick, of Dallas

Ryan Marshall, of Dallas

Andrew Matcho, of Dallas

Christopher McGrath, of Shavertown

David Miller, of Shavertown

Monica Morrison, of Dallas

Gregory Navestad, of Wyoming

Leana Pande, of Shavertown

Caitlyn Pike, of Dallas

Jacob Plank, of Dallas

Christine Scavone, of Sweet Valley

Jacob Schmid, of Dallas

Erica Schwartz, of Noxen

Allyson Sebolka, of Dallas

Janelle Sherman, of Wyoming

Michael Shutlock, of Shavertown

Zoe Stepanski, of Dallas

Kaitlin Sutton, of Shavertown

Morgan Tarnalicki, of Wyoming

Hannah Vitale, of Trucksville

Kyrah Yurko, of Dallas