Back Mountain residents named to dean’s list at The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Back Mountain residents were among nearly 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2018 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.
The students are:
• MaKenna L. Bryant, of Dallas, freshman biology major
• Gabrielle A. Grzymski, of Shavertown, freshman biology major
• Jake D. Selingo, of Shavertown, sophomore chemistry major
• Eric R. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, sophomore biochemistry major
• Madeline J. Grant, of Dallas, junior criminal justice major
• Robert J Dougherty, of Shavertown, senior biochemistry major
• Michael H. Gatusky, of Dallas, senior neuroscience major
• Daniel L. Ricker, of Dallas, senior computer science major
• Cassandra M. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, senior international studies major
• Caroline N. Banas, of Dallas, junior nursing major
• Kelly A. Clarke, of Wyoming, junior counseling and human services major
• Samantha L. Pollick, of Wyoming, junior nursing major
• Nicole C. Cavanaugh, of Dallas, sophomore accounting major
• Maxwell J. Kneeream, of Wyoming, sophomore accounting major
• Alissa A. Zamber, of Tunkhannock, junior accounting major
• Michael N. Boland, of Dallas, senior econmonics major
• Katie R. Conrad, of Dallas, senior operations management major
• Molly M. Hampsey, of Tunkhannock, senior finance major