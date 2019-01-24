Back Mountain residents named to dean’s list at The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Back Mountain residents were among nearly 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2018 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.

The students are:

• MaKenna L. Bryant, of Dallas, freshman biology major

• Gabrielle A. Grzymski, of Shavertown, freshman biology major

• Jake D. Selingo, of Shavertown, sophomore chemistry major

• Eric R. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, sophomore biochemistry major

• Madeline J. Grant, of Dallas, junior criminal justice major

• Robert J Dougherty, of Shavertown, senior biochemistry major

• Michael H. Gatusky, of Dallas, senior neuroscience major

• Daniel L. Ricker, of Dallas, senior computer science major

• Cassandra M. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, senior international studies major

• Caroline N. Banas, of Dallas, junior nursing major

• Kelly A. Clarke, of Wyoming, junior counseling and human services major

• Samantha L. Pollick, of Wyoming, junior nursing major

• Nicole C. Cavanaugh, of Dallas, sophomore accounting major

• Maxwell J. Kneeream, of Wyoming, sophomore accounting major

• Alissa A. Zamber, of Tunkhannock, junior accounting major

• Michael N. Boland, of Dallas, senior econmonics major

• Katie R. Conrad, of Dallas, senior operations management major

• Molly M. Hampsey, of Tunkhannock, senior finance major