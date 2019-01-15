DALLAS TWP. – Misericordia University teacher education majors recently received their student teaching assignments for the spring semester during the Student Teaching Seminar in Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library. Twenty student teaches participated in the program, which prepares the undergraduates for classroom observation and instruction in several regional school districts.

The Teacher Education Department at Misericordia University requires student teachers to observe student instruction in two different classrooms as part of their educational and professional experience. Students spend the school day in their assigned classrooms observing at first and then instructing the classes.

The following students received assignments to regional school districts: Scott Bargisen, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West school districts; Mary Patricia Blaskiewicz, Pittston Area School District and Holy Redeemer High School; Cassidy Boston, Wyoming Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area school districts; Owen Davis, Lake Lehman and Wilkes-Barre Area school districts; Laura Gilbody, Old Forge and Lackawanna Trail school districts; Cordell Gresh, Lake Lehman and Wyoming Area school districts; Ashley Johnson, Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Area school districts; Rachel Jones, Wyoming Valley West and Tunkhannock school districts; Kimberly Kowalski, Dallas and Wyoming Area school districts; Tara Malara, Dallas School District and Graham Academy; Shea Matta, Wyoming Valley West School District; Sarah Olsen, Wyoming Valley West and Lake Lehman school districts; Rachel Polacheck, Lake Lehman and Wyoming Area school districts; Kayla Radle, Wyoming Area School District; Charles Richter, Dallas and Tunkhannock school districts; Tammy Schnable, Dallas School District; Emily Seaberg, Tunkhannock School District; Cassy Silveri, Wilkes-Barre Area School District; Alle Stefanides, Wyoming Valley West School District, and Katelynn Taylor, Dallas and Lake Lehman school districts.