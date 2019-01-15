Back Mountain Memorial Library programs preps students for Science Fair

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events:

The Children’s Room announces an exciting program called “Prepare for the (Science) Fair!” Students can come and explore topics and projects suitable for the upcoming Science Fair season. We have a strong collection of science and technology books that cover both theory and practical applications, and are aimed at a range of ages. Get a jump on the competition in a fun, cooperative way. Come out Saturday, January 26 at 10 a.m. for a morning of brainstorming. Please call to sign up.

Registration for Winter/Spring Story Times will begin Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9:30 a.m..

Several sessions are available for toddlers through 5-year-olds. Classes include stories, fingerplays, music, and a craft. They will run eight weeks, from Feb. 18 to the week of April 8. Introduce your child to learning and instill a love of the library at the same time. Call the Children’s Room to sign up.

News and notices

Come in and see the work of Vicky Grzyboski on the Art Wall for the month of January. Her photographs of newborn babies are sure to delight you.

Susy Weiss is sharing her textiles, toys, ceramics, and even a chess set from her native Peru in the library display case this month. Stop in and see this colorful and educational collection.

Reader recommended

A patron recommended “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, highly praising the plot and the writing style.

And take a look at the new additions to the graphic novel collection. If you want to read about the characters in the recent films, “Aquaman” and “Venom” now have a place on the shelf, and Captain Marvel’s stories will fill you in on her backstory before her upcoming movie is released.

Contact us at 570-675-1182. And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.