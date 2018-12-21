HARRISBURG – Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) has announced her outreach events for January. Representatives from several different organizations will offer assistance at her district offices throughout the month. Please note these events are weather permitting. Should there be inclement weather, please contact our district offices for any changes to this schedule.

“My staff and I are here to help with state-related issues,” said Boback. “I offer these monthly outreach hours to ensure residents of the 117th District can access many of the great opportunities for veterans assistance, help with federal issues, information about starting a small business, and more.”

The Mobile Vet Center will be in the Ace Hardware-Brady and Cavany Store parking lot in Eaton Township on Monday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the services available for veterans and their dependents include individual, group, family and bereavement counseling; medical referrals; assistance in applying for Veterans Affairs benefits; employment counseling; guidance and referrals; and alcohol and drug assessments.

A representative from the Center for Independent Living will be available for appointments at the Tunkhannock district office on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Call the Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777 to make an appointment.

A representative from the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will be at the Tunkhannock district office on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon. The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center provides educational programs and no-cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business.