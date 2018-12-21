DALLAS — The following memorial/honor books have been donated to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for he month of December 2018:

In memory of Margaret Watters, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life” by Jane Sherron DeHart, presented by Bruce and Beth Rosenthal

In memory of Richard Urban Jr., “Leadership in Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, presented by The Neimans

The following books are in memory of Emily Longmore and are presented by Fred and Donna Schuler: “Because Amelia Smiled” by David Ezra Stein, “If You Plant a Seed” by Kadir Nelson, “Can I Play Too?” by Mo Willems

The following books are in memory of Catherine (Janosik) Favata and are presented by Tom and Norma Swartwood: “The Berenstain Bears’ Big Machines” by Mike Berenstain, “The Berenstain Bears and the Ducklings” by Mike Berenstain, “Just Grin and Bear It!: Wisdom from Bear Country” by Mike Berenstain

The following books are in memory of Joseph Cortegerone Jr. and are presented by Elizabeth Fairchild: “I Survived the Children’s Blizzard, 1888” by Lauren Tarshis, “I Survived the American Revolution, 1776” by Lauren Tarshis, “Stop that Frog!” by Henry Winkler, “A Short Tale about a Long Dog” by Henry Winkler

HONOR

In honor of Alexandra Davenport, “Adoptive Families” by Leanne Currie-McGhee, presented by 2018 Back Mountain Memorial Library Summer Reading Program

In honor of Abigail Hribal, “How Hamilton Made It to the Stage” by Gerry Boehme, presented by 2018 Back Mountain Memorial Library Summer Reading Program

In honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Joe and Sandy Boris, presented by Betsy Fairchild and Alice Bartlett: “Daniel Tiger’s 3-Minute Bedtime Stories”, “Elmer’s Walk” by David McKee, “Groovy Joe, Dance Party Countdown” by Eric Litwin, “How to Hug an Elephant” by Henry Winkler