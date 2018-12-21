Misericordia University recently donated several refurbished personal computers, monitors and keyboards to the United Cerebral Palsy of Northeastern Pennsylvania Children’s Center in Clarks Summit for children and adults in the program.

UCP of NE PA provides an array of services for children and adults with various disabilities. UCP of NE PA supports individuals with disabilities and their families living in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.