Students at Trinity Learning Center in Dallas take sharing seriously

- Submitted photo

For more than a decade, the children, parents, grandparents and teachers at the Trinity Learning Center in Dallas have held their annual “Season of Thanksgiving Food Drive.” This year the children and their families donated more than 150 pounds of food which was delivered to the Back Mountain Food Pantry. Their donations helped fill about 200 Thanksgiving baskets which were provided for families in need in the Back Mountain community this year. From left, are Nolan Kresge, Camryn Kresge, Regan Rinehimer, Ivy Kachmaiski, Charleigh Kerestes, Gio Ricci, Lily Parry.