FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Ryan Albert Urzen, a 2009 graduate of Dallas High School and a 2013 graduate of Penn State University, recently graduated from Nova Southeastern University, where he earned a master’s degree in mental health counseling.

He went on to pass the National Clinical Mental Health Counseling Examination, another step in becoming a mental health professional.

Urzen’s main focus is counseling children and adolescents. He is the son of Albert T. Urzen, of Pringle, and Karen Urzen, of Carbondale.