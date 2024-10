DALLAS — Josh awaits his furever home. Josh is 6 months old, sweet and lovable. He likes to play but also likes to learn and does so by observing our volunteers. If you would like to adopt this guy, visit our website bcfanimalrefuge.org to fill out an application. (Josh is in foster care, at the shelter.) blue Chip Animal Refuge is located at 974 Lockville Road and may be reached by calling 570-333-5265.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_josh.jpg Submitted photo