Small Wonders Day Care School in Shavertown recently collected nonperishable food items to help restock the shelves of the Back Mountain Food Pantry. The food pantry is located in the lower level of the Trucksville United Methodist Church Administrative building. All the students at Small Wonders enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast and learned the lesson of giving to others in need. Students representing the pre-school and the pre-k classes are, from left, allie Kaskiel, Jaxon Pentka, Adyson Jones, Mark McKeown, Zachary Hadsall, Summer Remus, Calli Shatrowskas, Anna Kolander and Elliot Elick.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SmallWonders.jpg Submitted photo