Misericordia University employees honored for exemplary service

Submitted photo

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University recognized four staff members for exceptional service to the university at the fifth annual presentation of the Jeff “Woody” Woodworth Awards for Exemplary Service.

Those honored are Lindsey M. Riddell, community outreach coordinator in Campus Ministry; Brenda Nowalis, administrative assistant to Academic Affairs; Karen Cefalo, assistant director of Graduate Studies, and Alyson Harvey, custodian in the Housekeeping Department. President Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., presented the awards at a staff and faculty assembly.

Misericordia’s annual awards for exceptional service are in honor of Jeff “Woody” Woodworth, of Wilkes-Barre, a former member of the facilities staff. Throughout his employment as an HVAC mechanic, Woodworth made everyone he spoke with feel special. He used his skills as a mechanic to tend to the university’s needs as well as those of his co-workers. He passed away unexpectedly in January 2014.

In Woodworth’s honor, the award recognizes those who best embody his willingness to go out of his way to help people and departments at Misericordia. It is given to those whose service stands out in its scope and its impact on the university. Jeff’s wife, Lisa Woodworth, and their sons, Josh and Saul, were at the ceremony.

A Scranton resident, Riddell was recognized for going above and beyond her role in community outreach to recognize and support veterans on campus, and orchestrate activities such as the annual 9/11 Constant Flag Carry. In addition, she assists with the First-Year Experience Program for first-year students. She also helps with the Student Activities Department with the ropes course on campus and helps coordinate volunteer drivers for the Dinners for Kids Program in the Back Mountain region. She joined the Misericordia staff in 2015.

A Forty Fort resident, Nowalis joined the Misericordia staff in 2000. The award was presented to her in recognition for innovation, dedication and team building in her service to the Institutional Review Board, a component of the Academic Affairs Office that works to make sure all research is organized, well documented and monitored. She has also shown exceptional attention to detail to ensure university research is in compliance with all protocols and maintains ethical and moral responsibility. Her nomination states she provides a living example of the Mercy charisms in action and teaches others on the importance of ethics.

Cefalo of Wyoming is a graduate of the Expressway Program and holds a master’s degree in organizational management from Misericordia University. She joined the admissions staff in 2014 and was appointed to the Corporate and Institutional Recruitment Team in 2016. She was recognized for her unparalleled support and service to graduate students in the Masters of Business Administration 4+1 program, streamlining the admissions process and working with advisors to ease the registration process. Listed as the consummate professional who is conscientious and courteous, her nomination states that numerous students have said she was the reason they enrolled in the MBA program.

A Harveys Lake resident, Harvey was honored for doing an excellent job in her role with the facilities staff. She was cited as being someone her co-workers can rely upon and who is quick to respond to needs of those who work in the buildings she maintains, especially in the case of an unforeseen incident or problem. The nomination states she demonstrates caring and confidence and is genuinely concerned about others and offers support, encouragement and assistance to anyone in need. She has been a member of the university community since 2009.