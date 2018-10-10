‘U Street Contested’ to be presented Oct. 29 at Misericordia University

DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Department of Fine Arts is screening the documentary, “U Street Contested,” and holding a question-and-answer session with filmmaker Michael T. Barry, Jr. at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

The documentary explores the modern revival and urban gentrification of Washington, D.C.’s popular U Street area. The program is free.

Known for its restaurants, live music and nightlife, the apparent modern revival of the U Street area is complex and contested. The film details efforts of the area’s civic leaders to honor and maintain the culture, political and artistic history of the popular D.C. neighborhood while taking the steps necessary to pursue economic growth. As new residents have moved in, longstanding residents, businesses and communities have been forced out of the popular area.

The documentary raises questions about how to support longstanding communities and preserve historical landmarks while opening new bars, restaurants and music venues. It also addresses what can be done to create diverse, tolerant communities that not only embrace change yet remember and respect the voices of longstanding residents.

“U Street Contested,” has been nominated for Best Short Documentary at the Indie Capital Awards and the World Music and Independent Film Festival.

Barry is a documentary filmmaker and doctoral student in history at American University in Washington, D.C. He studies modern Muslim and African American history. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in history and Africana studies from the College of the Holy Cross in 2014 and his Master’s in American and Middle Eastern history from Providence College in 2016. Barry has contributed written pieces to outlets including Truthout, Black Perspectives, The Gainesville Sun, The Blackprint, The Worcester Telegram & Gazette, and The Activist History Review. He also has contributed photos and commentary to USA Today, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vice, and Reuters.

He has also directed and produced two additional documentary films: “Sincerity: From X to El-Shabazz” (2014), and “The Universal Soldier: Vietnam” (2016).

For additional information on the film screening, contact Ryan Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor of fine arts, at rwatson@misericordia.edu or 570-674-6309.