Halloween fun planned for Oct. 28 at Misericordia University

Submitted photo Misericordia University students, from left, Vincent Maldonado and Ariana Gagliardi welcomed visitors to their dorm room in 2017. The 18th annual Halloween in the Halls at Misericordia University is on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m. on campus. Children, ages 12 and under, are invited to trick-or-treat and take part in a Halloween Fair. - Submitted photo Misericordia University students, from left, Bryana Phraner, Melanie Dowling and Brianna Gold welcomed Halloween visitors to their dorm rooms during the annual event in 2017. The 18th annual Halloween in the Halls at Misericordia University is on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m. on campus. Children, ages 12 and under, are invited to trick-or-treat and take part in a Halloween Fair. -

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University Office of Residence Life and the Cougars Baseball Team are teaming up for an afternoon of Halloween-themed fun for area youngsters on Sunday, Oct. 28. Events include the popular Halloween in the Halls, a safe trick-or-treating event complete with a Trick-or-Treat Fair, and a Halloween Baseball Game.

The baseball team will host its fifth annual Halloween Baseball Game for children ages 7-12 beginning at 2 p.m. on Tambur Field. To participate in the free event, the youngsters must wear a costume (no baseball uniforms) and parents need to remain on site for the entire game. The Cougars baseball team members will be dressed in costume and will organize the game.

The Office of Residence Life will offer its 18th annual Halloween in the Halls from 3 to 5 p.m. Area residents are invited to bring their children, ages 12 and under, in costume to trick-or-treat on campus. Check-in will be in Dudrick, Muth and Huntzinger Rooms 216-218 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall, where there will also be a fair of various activities and crafts for children.

Trick or treating will take place around campus. Misericordia University student guides will escort the children to the participating residence halls. Guests are asked to enter campus through the Misericordia Arch and park in the lot adjacent to the Science Center. There will be signage directing them to Insalaco Hall.

For additional information on the baseball game, contact Kyle Lindsay at 570-674-1490. For information on the Halloween in the Halls and Trick-or-Treat Fair, please contact Laura Angeline, Residence Life Office, 570-674-6178 or langeline@misericordia.edu.