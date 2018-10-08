Back Mountain Chamber holds Federal Reserve Breakfast

Submitted photo From left, are Lynn Banta, BMC Economic Development Council; Dr. Dale Jones, Chancellor/CAO Penn State Wilkes-Barre; Ryotaro Tashiro, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia; Atty. Tom Mosca, BMC president and Bill Leandri, BMC executive director. -

The Back Mountain Chamber held its annual Economic Summit Federal Reserve Breakfast Oct. 5 at Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s Hayfield House.

Ryotaro Tashiro, from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, gave a presentation on current national and regional economic data. Tashiro is an economic and public research associate in the Research Department. He is responsible for conducting research on current regional economic issues in the Federal Reserve’s Third District and informing external audiences on national and regional conditions, monetary policy, and a role of the Federal Reserve in the economy. The event provided an opportunity for those present to network and learn of national, state, and regional economic trends.

