The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will hold a “Spring EGGstravanza” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. This free, family event will feature kid’s crafts, an auxiliary-sponsored bake sale, vendors selling a variety of crafts and gifts, and the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 570-675-8600 ext. 115 or 195. From left, are Elyssa Pollock, Katie Cilvik, Chris Gordon, Nick James, Easter Bunny, Cristina Tarbox, Amy Belles and Camille Fioti.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_3133.jpg