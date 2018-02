Family Hearing Center in Dallas launched a new community outreach program called “Warm Ears, Warm Hearts,” crafting and collecting items to help keep children warm this winter. Over 250 items were donated, all of which will benefit children in the Head Start preschool programs in Edwardsville and Dallas. Family Hearing Center extends thanks to everyone who contributed, including Cloth and Needle Creations and Trinity Presbyterian Church of Dallas.

