SHAVERTOWN — Members of the 2018 Confirmation class from Saint Therese’s Church recently participated in the 2018 “Souper Bowl of Caring.”

The “Souper Bowl” is a simple effort to “love the Lord our God… and love our neighbors” by encouraging parishioners to give $1 each as they leave worship on Super Bowl Sunday. All donations collected were sent directly to the group’s charity of choice – The Back Mountain Food Bank.

Proceeds from the event totaled $801.30.