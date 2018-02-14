Joey Parsons, teammates celebrate Dallas Senior Night with romp

DALLAS TWP. – Joey Parsons hit the open shots.

By then, he said, the hard work had already been done.

“I can’t take any credit for that,” Parsons said after going 9-for-12, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers to score 26 points in the Feb. 9 win over Pittston Area. “I can’t take any of the credit for that. That’s my teammates.

“That’s good ball movement, them making the right pass and unselfishness. I got to do the easy part.”

While Parsons handled a big chunk of the scoring, his teammates shared in sharing the ball. Jay Bittner, Alex Charlton and Nick Kocher each finished with five assists.

It was a night of spreading responsibilities around for Dallas, which had 10 players celebrating Senior Night together.

The five seniors who usually do not start, but frequently contribute off the bench, switched roles for the night. Mike Caravaggio, Ben O’Connell, Steven Finarelli, Brody Strickland and Andrew Kovalick formed the starting lineup.

All 10 seniors got into the game in the first minute with the usual starting lineup of Parsons, Bittner, Charlton, Kocher and Matt Mathers checking in with 7:01 left in the first quarter.

“We started the five seniors that are subs, then we went with the starters and got the momentum going and got where we needed to get to,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “I think all the seniors played well, even the subs when they got back in there.”

The Mountaineers had plenty to celebrate.

“Emotions were high tonight,” Belenski said. “They’re a tight bunch of guys. I’m happy for them, but we have a lot of work to do and a lot of games left.”

In their four seasons together, the members of the senior class have taken a struggling Dallas program to the status of contender, rising from 4-19 to 8-15 to 12-12 all the way to the 18-3 record they took into Thursday’s regular-season finale. The Mountaineers finished second in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 behind only state-ranked Hazleton Area and Belenski hopes for additional games as a likely second seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Parsons said playing basketball together in the summer added to what the players have been able to accomplish so far in the official high school season in the winter.

“We really grew together in that time,” he said. “We really have a sense of family that Dallas basketball hasn’t had in a long time. We’re brothers.

“We put the work in during the summer and that’s a testament to these kids and a testament to our coaches.”

Bittner hit all four of his shots from inside the arc and went 4-for-5 from the line while scoring 15 points to go along with four steals. Mathers made six of his last 10 shots for 12 more points while grabbing a team-high six rebounds.

Dallas won despite eight 3-pointers, seven in the second half, by Pittston Area’s Matt McGlynn.

“We knew going in that he could shoot standing still and we allowed him to stand still and he hit 3s,” Belenski said.

Those shots, however, were not enough to threaten the Mountaineers.

Parsons did the scoring in a 9-1 run to a 9-3 lead, hitting his first three 3-point attempts.

Dallas took control when it scored the last eight points of the first quarter for a 17-6 lead. Bittner set up a Charlton basket then scored the last three baskets all on layups off steals.

The defense forced nine turnovers in the first quarter.

Parsons was 6-for-7 while scoring 16 of his points in the second half.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post