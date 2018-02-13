Jobs

Competitors prepare Valentines for fellow gymnastics diagnosed with cancer

February 13th, 2018 2:37 pm

Members of Rock N’ Roll Gymnastics are, first row, Tayla Carroll. Second row, Sarah Gallagher, Allison Brubaker, Kayleigh Ryan. Third row, Sierra Stonier, Taylor Pritchard, Rachael Flannagan.
Competitors at Rock N’ Roll Gymnastics created Valentines for two local girls battling cancer.
Rock N’ Roll Gymnastics competitors are shown with their trophies and medals.
Emily Longmore
Kayleigh Ryan compete in the Level 2 category.
Adelaide Kanton
DALLAS — Competitors at Rock N’ Roll Gymnastics recently held a competition at which they created Valentines for two members of the academy who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Emily Longmore, 3, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Advanced Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer affecting children usually less than 5 years old. Emily has already completed her first of five rounds of chemotherapy, after which she will receive radiation and other treatments. The Longmores are faithful members of High Point Baptist Church and Emily has one older brother and sister.

Adelaide Kanton is a fourth-grader at Wycallis Elementary. She is battling Relapsed Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

