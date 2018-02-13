Jobs

tai Chi session offered at Irem Clubhouse in Dallas

February 13th, 2018 2:36 pm

DALLAS — A free Tai Chi for Arthritis session will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at the Irem Clubhouse, 64 Ridgway Dr. For those interested, the class will continue every Wednesday through June 20 for a total cost of $70.

Learn agile steps and exercises that may improve mobility, breathing and relaxation. The movements don’t require deep bending or squatting, which makes it easier and more comfortable to practice. Beginners are welcome.

The session will be hosted by Mark R. Reinhart, who has been involved in the Eastern healing, martial and philosophical arts since the late 1960s. As Tai Chi for Health® programs 2008 scholarship award winner, he has been teaching Tai Chi from the Arthritis Foundation® in Northeastern Pennsylvania for close to 10 years. He is a professional member of the National Qigong Association, served on its board of directors for seven years and as president for four years.

Call 570-675-1866 by Thursday, March 1 to reserve a spot.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mark-Reinhart_Tai-Chi.jpgMark R. Reinhart will be the instructor for Tai Chi for Arthritis at the Irem Clubhouse in Scranton. Submitted photo


