The agreement is to lease, manage a sports complex

Luzerne County Council is expected to continue a partnership with Forty Fort to manage and maintain the county’s 35-acre sports complex, which is located off Wyoming Avenue near the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport.

County officials first sought outside assistance in 2010 because the complex was operating at a loss.

Whitewater Challengers Inc. took on the risk of leasing and operating the complex but chose not to renew the agreement in 2019, prompting the borough to step up as part of an overall plan to make the complex a recreation center.

Borough Manager Bonnie Arnone said Thursday the borough has managed to generate enough revenue from rentals and events to cover the expenses of grass cutting and other maintenance.

Residents have embraced opportunities to enhance recreation at the complex, Arnone said. Some banded together to add a cricket course on a dormant softball field last year, and another raised funds to add a nine-hole disc golf course, she said.

A borough committee also has been formed to plan a dog park at the complex, which will cost an estimated $50,000 largely due to the need for fencing, Arnone said. Funding must be raised, she said.

Many dog owners are seeking an option to allow their pets to run off leash in the complex, she said. The borough was forced to tighten up its dog leash ordinance due to a problem with dogs running on the soccer fields, she said.

“There’s nowhere for dogs to run, so this hopefully will be something residents can use,” Arnone said.

In lieu of rental payments to the county, the borough must use any money collected from usage fees and other sources to maintain the complex and provide programs and recreational activities.

The borough operates and maintains a compost facility on a portion of the land and allows the Forty Fort Soccer Club to lease some fields for its youth soccer program, officials said.

Separate from the portion leased by the Forty Fort Soccer Club, the complex also includes nine soccer fields, two softball fields and a pavilion, Arnone said.

There are three leases covering different sections of the complex. They run through the end of 2029, with the option to extend for additional terms.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene told council during this week’s work session an amendment was added allowing the county to remove a portion of the leased property if access is needed for Wyoming Valley Airport renovation, expansion, modernization or improvement.

Council earmarked $7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for capital improvements at the 110-acre airport in Forty Fort and Wyoming, including new hangars, fuel tanks and safety enhancements.

Council members did not raise any concerns about the partnership with Forty Fort during the work session. A vote is expected at council’s June 24 meeting.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton asked Skene about liability, and Skene said both the borough and county have insurance coverage.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.