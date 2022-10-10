Luzerne County’s Election Bureau is aiming to send Nov. 8 general election mail ballots to voters early this week, said county Deputy Election Director Beth McBride.

The bureau sent the ballots to an outside vendor to be printed on Friday, McBride said.

A mailing earlier this week would put the bureau ahead of schedule because the ballots were not originally targeted for mailing until the end of the week.

The bureau wants to mail the ballots well before the Oct. 25 statutory deadline to give voters more time to mail them back, McBride said. To be accepted, mail ballots must be physically in the election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

So far 26,509 county voters have requested mail ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, McBride said.

Temporary workers

The county is seeking 40 temporary Election Day workers at $20 per hour, according to a posting on the county website.

Applications are due Oct. 20.

Under bureau supervision, these workers will assist with various duties on Nov. 8, including mail ballot processing.

The shift will run from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, or until all ballots have been counted. There is a possibility of additional work if a recount is required in any races.

Workers also must take an oath and undergo training for approximately two hours on Nov. 7.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalency.

Information is available under the human resources department career opportunities link at luzernecounty.org.

New hirings

Twenty-five employees were hired in county government during September, according to the latest monthly personnel report.

Eight were hired as deputies in the sheriff’s department, which will alleviate some of the short-staffing caused by vacancies. The deputy sheriffs hired at $15.69 per hour: Brian Horst, Patrick Joyce, Daniel Meyers, McKenzie Ogden, Sean Patton, Dustin Rentschler, Yefry Rodriguez and Joseph Sabatini.

Five telecommunicators also were hired at $18.03 per hour in the 911 department, which also has been working to fill vacancies: Dayanara Mercado-Rivera, Samantha Mitchell, Donna Prendergast, Kaila Torres and Jessica Watkins. Kindra Kowalski also was hired as a part-time 911 call taker at $15 per hour.

The other new employees, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Claudia Chaback, Aging Agency care manager, $20.26; Maria Cimini-Bello, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2, $20.26; Jazmin Clark, Hilary Colon Guerrero and William D’Angelo, Children and Youth caseworker 2s, $22.31; Samantha Curcio and Catherine Espino, probation officers, $19.78; Middy Echevarria, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.36; Sarah Harris, tourism sales and marketing director, $27.44; Julia Matz, prothonotary clerk, $15.71; and Jennifer Pecora, administrative services division head, $48.46.

Departures

Ten employees resigned in September: road/bridge equipment operator David Blejwas, public defender lead caseworker Vanessa Durland, assessor’s property field investigator Rachel Fox, coroner Francis Hacken, prison corrections officer Robert Kyttle, 911 telecommunicator Erika Luton, part-time assistant public defender Benjamin Stanton, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor Kerri Walsh, Children and Youth caseworker 2 Jemma Weibrecht and Aging Agency care manager Maria Scotto Di Marco.

Six worker retired: Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2 Marion Knorr, prison corrections officer Michael Lynch, 911 training and protocol supervisor Victor Shovlin, Children and Youth clerk/typist Jean Oles, Mental Health/Developmental Services fiscal technician Frances Stanishefski and Children and Youth caseworker supervisor Gina Weidow.

Three terminations were listed on the report: prison cook Christopher Maloney, 911 telecommunicator Lawnesa Thomas and deputy sheriff Dylan Wells.

Promotions

Three workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process.

These workers, along with their new positions and compensation: John Robshaw, acting correctional services division head, $41.83; Connie Wright, Aging Agency care manager, $20.26; and Skyler Davis, 911 telecommunicator, $18.03.

911 project

The county is continuing initial implementation of the upgraded 911 emergency radio communication system, said county 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans.

So far, the system is in use for Wilkes-Barre fire and police calls and by the county sheriff’s department, he said.

Activation of the system for other police, fire departments and emergency medical units will be delayed until the end of October or first week of November due to the need for additional programming, Rosencrans said.

No major glitches have surfaced, he said.

The project includes additional communication towers in new locations, improved microwaves and the replacement of a 20-year-old analog radio system with a new digital one for law enforcement and emergency responders to exchange messages.

It promises to correct spotty or nonexistent emergency radio coverage throughout the 906-square-mile county, end radio interference and open up more radio channels for responders.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.