🔊 Listen to this

Randy Robertson, who starts as Luzerne County’s new manager Monday, has agreed to attend a Wednesday night welcoming gathering outside the county courthouse, said event organizer Theodore John Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald urged the public to attend, saying it is a nonpartisan effort to show support for Robertson.

The event starts at 5 p.m. at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Deputy election director

The county received 13 applications for a vacant deputy election director position, the administration said.

Prior deputy Sarah Knoell was hired in March and resigned effective June 3 to pursue another career path.

New workers

A total 35 new employees were added in county government in May, according to the newly released monthly personnel report.

Ten are at the prison, including nine correctional officers hired at $16.71 per hour: Daniella DeAngelo, David Eland, Joel Fierman, Ryan Flanagan, Jason Jaramillo, Nyeheem Kenzakoski, Martin Michaels, Chanthal Silfee and Dakota Thomas. Robert Jolley was hired as a parttime prison hearing examiner at $12 per hour.

County Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich said there are still correctional officer vacancies to fill. Open positions are posted in the human resources department “career opportunities” section at luzernecounty.org.

Another 10 new workers are in probation services. Kevin Perluke was hired as the new chief of juvenile probation at $42.86 per hour. That position was vacant due to the retirement of Angela Zera.

Also hired in probation services at the following hourly rates were: Kaitlyn Coslett, Morgan Klosko, Michael McLaughlin, and Justin Muscovitch, probation officers, $19.78; Kelsey Leck, intake specialist, $13.88; Chelsey Mascioli and Miriam Meade, clerks, $13.30; and Aleesha Whitaker and Sarah Zawatski, case managers, $17.58.

The other new workers: Miguel Alonso-Romero and Michael Schultz, deputy sheriffs, $15.69; Mary Ellen Homschek, district justice clerk, $15.82; Allyson Kacmarski, Matthew Kelly, Frank McCabe and John Pike, part-time conflict counsel attorneys, $23.60; Raymond Kase III, information technology director, $46.15; Kelly McDaris, Lexes Palissery and Jazmyne Thomas, Children and Youth caseworker 1s, $16.62; Karen Miller, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2, $18.64; David Morris, veteran affairs administrative assistant, $16.36; Jamie Scarantino, Mental Health/Developmental Services accountant, $18.17; and Gloria Wallace, Aging Agency clerk typist, $13.52.

Departures

Seventeen employees resigned in May: interim Children and Youth administrator John Alunni; Children and Youth clerk typist Christine Butler; Aging Agency alternate food service worker Lorraine Collins; acting county manager/chief solicitor Romilda Crocamo; Children and Youth caseworker 2s Tiffany McCary and Shelley Seabrooks; correctional officer Matthew Mickowski; budget/finance deputy Jennifer Musto; drug and alcohol case management specialist Samantha Nicholas; Children and Youth caseworker 1s Kyle Poepperling and Benjamin Wysocki; special legal services administrative assistant Liza Prokop; building/grounds custodial worker Kenneth Still; solicitor executive secretary Carol Thomas; Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2 Jennifer Tinner; Aging Agency care manager Claudia Vitiello; and 911 telecommunicator Stephanie Wychock.

Two workers retired — Mental Health/Developmental Services EI service coordinator Tammy Barber and public defender clerk stenographer Katherine Farrell.

Transfers

Three employees advanced to new positions in May through internal merit hiring. These workers, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Joseph Huben, Aging Agency care management supervisor, $20.21; Edward E. James III, information technology network administrator, $26.91; and Mary Lou Kocher, Aging Agency senior center operator, $14.55.

Council meeting

County council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Voting agenda matters include council’s selection of a Republican colleague to fill the seat vacated by Robert Schnee. Eleven citizens publicly interviewed for the vacant council seat: David Chaump, Marc Dixon, Thomas Dombroski, Robert Fisher, Greg Griffin, Brian Kisenwether, Ronald Knapp, William Levinson, Matthew Mitchell, Arthur Savokinas and Richard Tihansky.

Instructions to attend the meeting remotely are posted under council’s public online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.