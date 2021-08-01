Publisher’s retirement caps five decades in newspaper industry

WILKES-BARRE — Mike Murray’s 52-year career in the newspaper industry took him around the United States, with positions in some of the nation’s biggest markets.

For the past five years, he led the Times Leader here in Wilkes-Barre — still proudly among the nation’s last truly competitive local newspaper markets — where Murray’s focus on community engagement included membership on numerous boards and civic organizations.

Now, though, it’s time for a rest: Murray, 71, announced his retirement on Friday, taking effect immediately, citing health issues that he needs to address.

But that doesn’t mean he will be idle.

“I’m looking forward to more family time and learning to fly fish,” said Murray, who is married with four children and six grandchildren.

Career highlights

An Illinois native, Murray began his career with Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Paddock Publications in 1969. Over the following seven years he held numerous circulation-focused roles with the organization, from customer service positions up to circulation director.

From Paddock Murray moved to Thomson Newspapers Inc., with postings in Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan.

In 1980 he accepted a position with the Des Moines Register & Tribune Company in Iowa, where his efforts included heading the sales and marketing team that eventually oversaw merger of the morning and evening newspaper operations.

Four years later, Murray accepted a position that would bring him here to Pennsylvania and the East Coast, where much of his career would be focused. His job with Connecticut-based Ingersoll Publications brought Murray to Ardmore, Pa., where he was named publisher of the ACME Newspaper Group, an award-winning group of weekly and monthly publications in suburban Philadelphia. That role saw Murray heading up the launch of a new Sunday product during a competitive labor dispute.

Over the following dozen years, Murray would hold positions with Downingtown-based DFM Associates, as publisher of several business publications; as well as with NJ Publications’ Asbury Park Press in New Jersey.

In 1998, Murray joined the Yardley-based Journal Register Company. There, he served as circulation director for the West Chester-based Daily Local News and the Delaware County Daily Times. He went on to become vice president and then senior vice president, with oversight of the company’s Philadelphia and New York clusters including 88 print publications, six electronic editions and 78 websites.

Murray went on to found his own consulting firm, MJ Murray Associates, before heading south in 2011 to work for Irving, Texas-based American Consolidated Media as vice president of consumer services and publisher of a newspaper group in the Alice, Texas area.

He came back east in 2014 as a vice president with North Carolina-based Civitas Media, which then owned and operated the Times Leader Media Group, of which Murray was named publisher in 2016.

Murray remained at the helm as the Times Leader was sold to North Carolina-based Avant Publications three years later.

“I want to thank Scott (Champion) and Andrew (Mok) for having faith in my leadership when they bought the company in 2019,” Murray said of the Times Leader’s co-owners. “It’s been a pleasure working for them and I only wish them the best of success.”

Luzerne County engagement

In addition to his leadership at the paper, Murray was deeply involved in community engagement during his time in Wilkes-Barre, including numerous business and civic associations. He and members of the staff were familiar faces at a range of community events, including parades, concerts and Murray’s notable appearance in high heels for the annual Paint Pittston Pink breast cancer fundraiser.

His board memberships here included CASA of Luzerne County, Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Diamond City Partnership and Circle Centre for the Arts. He also was an active member of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, representing the paper at meetings but also taking a significant interest in efforts to revitalize center city, where the paper’s headquarters are located.

“Mike Murray’s leadership, focus, dedication and commitment to the Valley will be well missed,” said Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Wico van Genderen.

“In his five short years as the publisher of the Times Leader, he had become a pillar of the community and an active leader in so many of our economic and community based organizations and projects,” Van Genderen said. “While Mike’s decision to retire comes alongside a lengthening list of leadership retirements and departures including my own, his legacy will not only be sustained by the leadership decisions he has made, but just as important, by the Times Leader team he has developed and that will help carry forward his legacy of service to the community.”

Ted Wampole, whose own retirement as executive director of Visit Luzerne County takes effect today, got to know Murray from their involvement in many community activities, including creation of the Rockin’ The River concert series, of which the Times Leader has been an active supporter.

“Mike has been an outstanding community leader who will leave a big void in the community,” Wampole said.

“Mike has done a great job leading the TL and his professional team, but I will most miss his friendship,” Wampole added. “I wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his life. He’s been (leader of) one of the truly great institutions of Luzerne County that makes our county a great place to live, work, and play.”

Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman praised Murray for his commitment to center city.

“The Wyoming Valley could use more business leaders like Mike Murray. His interest in the revival of Downtown Wilkes-Barre was evident at our first meeting, and his commitment to that goal has continued to the present day,” Newman said.

“As a member of DCP’s Board of Directors, Mike has been a trusted source of counsel and a dedicated volunteer, consistently providing the sort of hands-on leadership that’s required to advance a downtown revitalization effort. He also brought something else very valuable: the perspective of someone who has lived, worked, and volunteered in other communities. I can’t tell you how helpful that has been,” Newman added.

“It’s impossible to count the number of events that have benefited from Mike’s assistance. He has never, ever been shy about rolling up his sleeves and helping out – and Downtown Wilkes-Barre has been only one of many local beneficiaries of his time, his advice, and his generosity,” Newman continued.

“I’m so pleased for Mike as he retires from the leadership of the Times Leader Media Group and shifts into the next phase of his life – but DCP and Downtown Wilkes-Barre will both miss him,” Newman concluded. “Thank you, Mike.”

Looking ahead

Day-to-day operations of the Times Leader have been taken over by Vice President Kerry Miscavage and Controller Marc Couchot, Murray said, adding: “The organization will remain in good hands.”

“Speaking for the staff and executive team, Mike will be missed,” Miscavage said. “His leadership over the past five years ensures our continual dedication to this community and exciting future for the Times Leader Media Group.”

Murray’s home base will be in Montgomery County with his family, but he also plans to visit family and friends around the country, as well as taking up fly fishing.

“I will truly miss all of you. I’ve said all too often that this is a team and I appreciate everything you have done for the company since I arrived here in May of 2016,” Murray said Friday in his message to the staff.