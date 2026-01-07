Luzerne County Council approval is still required to create a new Infrastructure, Community, and Economic Development Division, officials said.

Council had agreed to fund the division head position in the 2026 budget adopted last month, and applications for the job were due Tuesday evening.

However, Chief County Solicitor Harry W. Skene informed the reorganized council on Monday that it must approve an ordinance adding the new division to the council’s administrative code, which outlines the county’s protocols and structure.

Skene said the administrative code change could not be pursued until last month’s budget adoption because funding was necessary to proceed.

Because four new council members were set to take office at the start of 2026, the decision was made to hold off on the administrative code alteration until the new year, Skene said.

The four new members — Chris Belles, Steve Coslett, Dawn Simmons, and Denise Williams — were seated on Monday, along with John Lombardo, who was re-elected. They are serving with Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, Joanna Bryn Smith, Patty Krushnowski, Harry Haas, and LeeAnn McDermott.

The subject of the new division came up at Monday’s meeting because former county controller Walter Griffith questioned the approval process during public comment.

Sabatino said the administrative code ordinance will be on Tuesday’s agenda for introduction and discussion, with a public hearing and majority vote required at a subsequent meeting for final passage.

This would be the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of the county’s home rule structure, which created eight divisions.

The new division would coordinate discussion among local government, businesses, community organizations, residents, and other stakeholders so the county is “working together towards a common goal” of attracting businesses that will enhance the quality of life, County Manager Romilda Crocamo said when she proposed the addition in the 2026 budget.

Haas sought a budget amendment last month, eliminating $105,962 for the new division head position, as well as associated payroll taxes and benefit costs. He had described the concept as “helpful” but maintained it was “harder to justify with this year’s budget constraints.”

The funding remained intact because his amendment was defeated in a 6-5 vote.

Others argued that the division was needed due to the volume of economic development occurring and proposed a countywide approach. Several departments would shift from other divisions to the new one, including those handling planning, zoning, GIS/mapping, community development, and tourism.

If Haas’ past motion is any indication, the decision on the new division will rest with the four new council members.

Sabatino, Stephenson, Krushnowski, and Lombardo had voted to keep the funding in the budget. Haas, McDermott, and Bryn Smith had supported removing the earmark.

Williams said Tuesday that she supports the new division because the county would be better equipped to develop a comprehensive and focused economic development plan if one division were solely concentrated on that effort.

“If you want to promote good, quality economic development in the county, it has to be done well and responsibly and fairly with all the residents in mind,” Williams said, noting environmental impacts also must be a consideration. “I think this is a step in the right direction.”

Belles said he will need a full explanation and views the upcoming ordinance decision as an opportunity to increase transparency on the matter.

He said he would consider supporting the division if he is convinced there will be a material “return on investment” in making the county run better, generate revenue, or improve lives.

“The juice has to be worth the squeeze,” Belles said.

Coslett and Simmons said Tuesday they must further review and consider the proposal before reaching a decision.

Crocamo said Tuesday that no division head will be recommended for appointment unless County Council approves the administrative code change.

Council must confirm the manager’s division head nominees for the hiring to take effect.

The position was advertised with an annual salary range of $90,000 to $98,000.

In his public comment, Griffith told the council that he believes the creation of a division rises to the level of a structural home rule charter change, which would require a ballot referendum and voter approval. Griffith said the council could place a referendum on the ballot, but emphasized the manager does not have that authority.

Skene disagreed with Griffith’s interpretation, saying the addition of a division is not a change in the form of government.

County Assistant Solicitor Shannon Crake-Lapsansky had reinforced Skene’s position before Monday’s meeting, saying it is “absolutely not” a change in the form of government if the county moves departments to different divisions or creates new divisions within the executive branch.

The charter gives County Council the power to create, combine, alter, and/or abolish any County division, department, bureau, office, agency, or other administrative unit, she added.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.