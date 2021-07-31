🔊 Listen to this

COVID-19 cases continue to climb locally, with Luzerne County reporting double digit increases for 10 consecutive days as of Friday. And the same three ZIP codes that reported the highest number of cases during prior surges had the most cases this week.

The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 reported 22 new cases from July 23 through Friday. It’s the first time since early June that any of the 41 codes tracked by the Times Leader reported more than 20 cases.

The Hazleton code of 18201, which had been the county hotpot for months when the pandemic first hit in 2020, reported 17 new cases, while the Kingston code of 18704 reported 11.

While all the remaining codes reported nine cases or fewer, the number of codes reporting no new cases shrank dramatically, from 20 last week to 12 this week.