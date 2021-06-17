🔊 Listen to this

The waters of Lake Jean have been closed to the public due to unacceptable bacteria levels, Ricketts Glen State Park officials announced Wednesday on the park’s Facebook page.

Lake Jean, which covers 245 acres, is located within the park in Fairmount Township, near Benton. The manmade lake has long been a draw for swimming, kayaking and other recreational activities.

Park officials said the water at the Lake Jean swimming beach “will be closed until acceptable sample results have been received.”

“We will post an update when the beach has reopened for swimming, which will hopefully only be a couple of days from now,” the post stated.

The lake’s picnic area remains open in the meanwhile, and the sandy area at the beach remains open for anyone who wants to sunbathe or play in the sand, the post added.

The lake was drained and closed for months in 2015-16 to permit reconstruction of a dam control tower.