🔊 Listen to this

The entrance at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas in Jackson Township is seen in a file photo. The death of an inmate at the SCI Dallas correctional facility back in January was ruled a homicide, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

JACKSON TWP. — The death of an inmate at the SCI Dallas correctional facility back in January was ruled a homicide, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Edgar Gearhart, 24, was killed by a sharp force injury to the chest, according to the coroner’s report issued on Tuesday.

Gearhart, an inmate at the prison, died on Jan. 28 of this year, according to the report.

The autopsy was performed the following day by Dr. Charles Seibert, who ruled the death to be a homicide.

Details about the incident have not been released, nor whether or the perpetrator of the homicide has been identified.

The report noted that any additional information regarding the death would be released through the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office or from Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Gearhart was incarcerated at the prison in June of 2019 after being sentenced to a 10 to 20 year sentence on a third-degree murder charge in Northumberland County.

State correctional officials offered no further comment on Tuesday.