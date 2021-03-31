DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser Tuesday said with the expected introduction of a federal transportation and infrastructure proposal, Congress should prioritize previously appropriated funds before spending trillions more at the expense of the taxpayer.

“Over the past year, Congress has allocated more than $464 billion to state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including $18 billion in Pennsylvania alone,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “Independent analysis indicates that this level of funding far exceeds lost revenue observed at the state and local level due to state-mandated shutdowns.”

On Tuesday, Meuser announced he has introduced H.R. 2239 — the State and Local Infrastructure Flexibility Act — in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation would ensure that COVID-19 federal stimulus dollars allocated to state and local governments can be used for infrastructure and revitalization projects.

“This legislation would immediately make federal stimulus funding available for state and local governments to use on needed transportation and infrastructure projects, including revitalization and broadband expansion, to attract new businesses and improve the quality of life in our communities,” Meuser said.

Specifically, Meuser said the State and Local Infrastructure Flexibility Act would ensure that the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund is eligible to be used for projects including but not limited to:

• Improving, repairing, and developing roads, railways, tunnels, bridges, and electrical grids.

• Funding revitalization, redevelopment, and renewal initiatives to support commercial and industrial growth, economic and workforce development, and attract new business, tourism, and investment.

• Improving the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the movement of freight and people.

• Improving connectivity between modes of freight transportation.

• Enhancing the resiliency of critical highway infrastructure.

• Funding the construction or improvement of buildings, land, and other facilities that are required to provide broadband service.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.