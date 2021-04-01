Other events in the works to support fire companies

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival will return in 2021 and the sponsoring group announced plans for a new event with the promise of more to come.

Terry Womelsdorf, chairman of Plymouth Alive, made the announcement Wednesday night at a meeting of Plymouth Alive.

This will be the event’s 17th run; it was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak, effects of which will still have an impact.

“The Kielbasa Festival will return on Aug. 13-14, with some changes,” Womelsdorf said. “Due to the COVID pandemic, we had to scale things back a bit.”

Womelsdorf said details will be announced in the near future, but two staples of the festival will be canceled for 2021 — the annual Saturday morning parade and the sometimes raucous Kielbasa Competition.

Other changes are necessary, he said, such as spacing out vendors and operating one band shell.

“These changes are just for this year,” Womelsdorf said. “But the festival will still be packed with fun and great food.”

Jaynan Temerantz, vice chair of Plymouth Alive, said it best.

“Everything will be the same, just different,” she said.

Temerantz also announced that Plymouth Alive will partner with the Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2 for a wine event, called “Sip to Support.” It will be held on Saturday, May 29 on the fire company’s grounds at 451 West Main St., where last night’s meeting was held.

“We hope to raise funds to purchase items for the fire company for safety of our fire fighters,” said Chief Josh Evans.

Rain date for the event will be Sunday, May 30.

Organizers said there will be four wine vendors and four food vendors at the event, which will be split into two sessions: noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p,.m,. to 7 p.m. Cost will be $25 per ticket.

The wineries are Case Quattro, Lucchi Family Wine Cellars, Talerico’s Tropical Winery and Bearded Barrel Brewing Co.

The food vendors will be Uncle Buck’s Barbecue, Polish Connection, Crabby Ron’s Seafood and Michael Mootz Candies.

There will also be live music, raffle tickets and more.

Temerantz said similar events are in the works on behalf of the borough’s two other fire companies.