Jordan Reyes, of Wilkes-Barre, gets a little help climbing the rope from the United States Marine Corps’ Ian Pirl of Dallas, left, and Sgt. George Caraballo of New York City during the Wilkes-Barre YMCA’s family day in this file photo. As part of GivingTuesday, Wilkes-Barre-based AllOne Charities has a partnership with several organiztions, including the YMCA, to match any donation made on GivingTuesday to a total of nearly 40 local charities and non-profit organizations, up to the first $1,000 that each of the organizations raises.

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, there’s one more day for you to throw a bit of money at, but GivingTuesday promises it’s for a good cause.

Conceived in 2012, GivingTuesday comes annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, with the day’s official website saying it has become a “global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.”

And this year — a year in which so many charities are struggling more than normal — some local organizations are looking for help this GivingTuesday, and AllOne Charities has a partnership to help your donation dollars go just a little bit further.

AllOne Charities, based in Wilkes-Barre, will be matching any donation made on GivingTuesday to a total of nearly 40 local charities and non-profit organizations, up to the first $1,000 that each of the organizations raises.

Additionally, AllOne will also be donating an additional $1,000 to whichever organization raises the most money, and another $1,000 will go to whichever one receives money from the largest number of donors.

Supporting charities from the entirety of Northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton areas along with the Poconos, AllOne will be benefiting numerous local branches of the United Way, the YMCA, United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania and numerous others.

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA said in a statement asking the public to get involved in GivingTuesday that they hope to use the funds raised on GivingTuesday to support numerous programs, like sending kids to pre-school.

Executive director Jim Thomas said that 2020 and all of its associated challenges highlights the importance of the services the YMCA provides.

“As we come to the year’s end, we have seen that the children and families of our community need YMCA services now more than ever,” Thomas said. “Right now, support for our community is the most important gift we can give. Even a small gift can make an impact on the trajectory of a child’s life.”

Some other local organizations, like Keystone Mission, are not a part of AllOne’s initiative, but they’re still hoping the public supports them on GivingTuesday.

Keystone Mission, which is currently helping 115 individuals facing homelessness, is looking for $5,000 for its Team Agape outreach program in an attempt to aid the local homeless population.

Regardless of what charity you choose to support, GivingTuesday represents an opportunity to do it.

For information on how to donate, head to the website of your preferred local non-profit.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan