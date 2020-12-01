🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas School District announced students at the Middle School and High School will all switch to online learning for Tuesday, Dec. 1, following reports of new COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving break, including an employee at the Middle School and student at the a High School. The hybrid class schedule will continue uninterrupted at the Intermediate Center and Wycallis Primary Center.

Under the current hybrid system, all students learn remotely on Wednesdays, so the announcement means no students will return to the high school or middle school before Thursday, The district did not announce whether they will return then, but did say contact tracing and cleaning are being done.