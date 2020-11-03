🔊 Listen to this

This is what Biden wrote on the kitchen wall in his childhood home in Scranton Tuesday morning: ‘From this house to the White House with the grace of God,’ Joe Biden, 11/3/2020.

Joe Biden signs the wall in the living room in his childhood home in Scranton Tuesday morning. He also did this in the bedroom of the home during the 2008 race.

Anne Kearns left, in chair, who lives in Biden’s childhood home now; with the former vice president, who is flanked by his two granddaughters, Natalie and Finnegan. Kearns’ son Marty, and his wife, Maryann, stand in the back.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, waves from the front steps of his childhood home, during an early visit on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Scranton, Pa.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., gestures while standing with his mother, Ellen Harding Casey, as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden drives by during a visit to Scranton, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Scranton, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

SCRANTON — Joe Biden went back to his roots on Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate, who was born in the Electric City in 1942, paid a visit to his childhood home during a stop in Scranton on Election Day.

The residence on North Washington Avenue is now home to Anne Kearns.

“I watch ya all the time,” Kearns told Biden outside during their brief public exchange. “I’m so proud of you.”

Biden introduced his granddaughters briefly before that, mentioning that they hadn’t been to Scranton before today.

Biden’s and Kearns’ public exchange only lasted a couple minutes before Biden went inside the house to “go see the kitchen.” A person familiar with the house said that the kitchen hasn’t been remodeled or anything to warrant a closer look, but that Biden “just loves the kitchen.”

At one moment before going inside, Biden pointed to an older woman standing across the street in front of her house, wearing a purple coat.

“She’s lived there since I was a kid,” Biden said.

Asked if he’s spoken with President Trump or his team today, Biden said he has not.

Biden walked across the street to the neighbor’s place, surrounded by screaming supporters and press shoving each other to get the best access.

At one point a young man yelled: “He’s right there! Oh my God! That’s my future president.” The young man, Mardan Daurilas, 19, is a first-time voter who said he cast his ballot last Friday.

There were lots of people lining the street across from Biden’s childhood home, all in masks.

Pennsylvania is key to Biden’s White House hopes. While his aides say he has multiple paths to nab 270 Electoral College votes, his easiest is by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Biden has campaigned in the Keystone State more than any other.

Biden also had a stop scheduled in Philadelphia.

Strategy, symbolism

The cities Biden is visiting Tuesday hold both strategic and symbolic significance: Biden has made his working-class upbringing in Scranton a centerpiece of his campaign, framing his economic pitch from the perspective of Scranton versus Wall Street, as he seeks to win back the blue-collar voters who helped deliver Donald Trump a win in 2016. Philadelphia has been the backdrop for some of Biden’s most significant speeches, and he’ll need strong turnout in the heavily democratic area, particularly among Black voters.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

Media pool reporter Alexi McCammond of NBC reported that while in Scranton Biden was approached by a man whose friend has cancer. The man told Biden that the woman has weeks to live, has written her obit, and wants to make it to see Biden elected. He gave Biden her number.

“He’s going to call her,” the man told McCammond.

Earlier, Biden made a brief stop at Sen. Bob Casey’s mother’s home and the three chatted outside on the driveway.

A person at one of the houses next door was being carried by stretcher into an ambulance during this brief visit when Biden was outside. One person accompanying gave a thumbs up in Biden’s direction.

Church and family

Biden started his Election Day with a visit to church — and the grave of his late son, Beau.

Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow Tuesday.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden’s grave in the church cemetery.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Biden’s late wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after Biden was elected senator. They are also buried in the cemetery.

Biden is spending the rest of his day in Pennsylvania as he makes a final push to get out the vote.