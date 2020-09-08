WILKES-BARRE TWP. — World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) next scheduled stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena has been canceled, according to a press release issued by the arena on Tuesday.

WWE Smackdown was set to air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, Oct. 30, but the event has been canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE away from their usual routine and into the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for the foreseeable future.

Ticket refunds for WWE Smackdown are available at the point of purchase.

— Staff Report