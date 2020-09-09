DALLAS — The Back the Blue campaign is running strong in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Your Dash 365, a local nonprofit based in the Back Mountain that serves the community, focusing on first responders, military and other community projects, is urging the public to purchase the signs as the campaign continues until Oct. 1.

Your Dash 365 is running a Back the Blue campaign with one free Back the Blue yard sign for donations of $10 or more.

The group said 40% of the proceeds go to police departments and/or police charities locally. While posting a yard sign out shows appreciation, people are also helping local police charities.

Sign sales benefit Camp Cadet Troop P (covering Luzerne, Wyoming, Sullivan, and Bradford Counties), and the Back Mountain Police Association.

Go to www.yourdash365.com for locations to purchase a sign, or contact them by email at — life@yourdash365.com. Signs are also available at The Taste of the Fair this Friday to Sunday, at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, from noon to 7 p.m.

The Your Dash 365 Board of Directors and volunteers issued a statement:

“We have the utmost respect for our first responders and feel this campaign timing was necessary in showing our men and women in blue the support and respect they deserve.

“On 9/11, as people were running from the danger and mass destruction of the twin tower terrorist attack, our police, fire, and EMS ran in — most never returning home that day.

“Of course, today that still holds true, our police are there for us during home invasions, accidents, and grim circumstances to name a few. Our men and women in blue deserve respect and recognition, as all first responders do.”

