Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 held an abbreviated Memorial Day ceremony at the Post Legion Grounds and the center in Dallas. Prayers were led by Chaplain Bill Lewis, the Pledge to the Flag was recited andspeeches were given.

The Flanders Fields poem was recited, a gun salute was offered, and Taps ended the shortened ceremony.

Commander Darlene Kupstas said, “Even though the coronavirus has interrupted our traditional parade ceremonies, our Legion must honor our fallen veterans on Memorial Day. We have replaced worn flags on veterans graves earlier in the week, and today’s ceremony will honor that ‘torch’ that was thrown to us by those fallen in in Flanders Fields, so they may rest in peace.”