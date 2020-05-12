Abagail Javick, of Exeter, watched her grandfather pass away after being sick and living in a nursing home.

The poor care she saw him receive inspired her to want to make a difference, and thus began a

career as a nurse.

Today she works as a pediatric nurse for Bayada Home Health Care, but before COVID-19 hit she was working in the schools. Now, she’s concentrated on home health.

Her favorite part of the job, she said recently after being notified she was nominated as an inspiring nurse in the Times Leader’s Nurses Month program, is the kids.

“They are the happiest things ever,” she said.

Taking part in big moments of a child’s life, that seem small to the rest of us, are what she considers the most special times.

