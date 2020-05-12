WILKES-BARRE — President Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Trump tweeted Monday that he will be visiting Allentown.

“Looking forward to being in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Thursday. I love the State, and for a very good reason!” Trump tweeted this morning.

According to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, Trump will visit Owens and Minor in Upper Macungie, a PPE distribution facility. The visit should in the afternoon.

“I am glad President Trump is visiting Owens & Minor in the Lehigh Valley on Thursday to highlight the great work of Pennsylvanians who are supplying the PPE needed to save lives, protect front-line workers, and facilitate the safe reopening of the economy,” Toomey said. “The president understands that Pennsylvanians are ready to regain their livelihoods and I am thankful for the guidance his administration is providing to help us do so.”

The announcement came just a day after Trump sent out a tweet criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!,” Trump tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, also confirmed the visit.

Meuser said Trump will tour the medical equipment distributor that has sent millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves to hospitals and surgery centers across the country to respond to COVID-19.