EN•X•2 Marketing relocating to Yalick Plaza at Yalick Farms

DALLAS TWP. — EN•X•2 Marketing will relocate its business from Twin Stacks Center to the Yalick Plaza at Yalick Farms in the spring.

The move from 1120 Twin Stacks will give the online marketing firm, which specializes in social media, Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, data interpretation, analytics, web development and design, more space to service clients who range from locally owned businesses to national law practices.

“It is a bigger location,” EN•X•2 Marketing Chief Executive Officer Nicole Farber said. “It is a great opportunity for my team.”

Farber could not provide the square footage of the new office space located at 3824 Yalick Plaza, Unit 6, in Dallas, but noted she plans to hire two more employees to add to her existing eight-member team.

A grand opening is slated for May to showcase EN•X•2 Marketing’s new office as well as its services, the Dallas resident said.

Farber started EN•X•2 Marketing five years ago after investing all her finances into an entrepreneurial endeavor that failed.

“I left a job I loved,” the 38-year-old said, noting she was previously a director at Candy’s Place in Forty Fort. “I didn’t know what to do. I sulked for two weeks.”

Then, a friend asked her to organize a lawyers’ seminar.

She seized the opportunity and became a presenter for a segment at the event on the benefits of social media. The seminar allowed Farber to showcase her online marketing knowledge, which resulted in business connections that led to clients.

“I tried things and failed at them,” she said. “Now, I am thankful for these things in life. I am able to lead my crew better because of these experiences.”

Today, Farber is a Google partner and has clients that include nearly 50 nationally known law firms such as Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP as well as local law practices and businesses.

In 2016, EN•X•2 Marketing won the International Davey Award. In 2017, Farber was nominated for the North American EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program.

In 2018, the Times Leader named her a Distinctive Woman, a feature that honors Luzerne County’s leading businesswomen.

“I am truly blessed with my team,” Farber said. “They work day and night. We have each other’s backs.”

Nicole Farber, chief executive officer at EN•X•2 Marketing, talks with team member Logan Godfrey, while Mike Hollos and Wendy Lindars work in the background of the company's current office at 1120 Twin Stacks in Dallas. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com